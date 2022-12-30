Arsenal Women close to signing Canada goalkeeper Sabrina d’Angelo by Michelle

Arsenal are close to finalising the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo on a free transfer Sky Sports have reported.

But do Arsenal really need another goalkeeper?

29 year old Sabrina d’Angelo plays for her national Canada Women’s team for which she has 12 caps. D’Angelo has played for Swedish club Vittsjö for four years but she is leaving the club at the end of this month, hence why Arsenal can pick her up on a free transfer.

We understand the need for goalscoring forwards but a goalkeeper? Manu Zinsberger signed for Arsenal in May 2019, winning the WSL’s Golden Glove award after keeping an incredible 13 clean sheets, and her distribution makes her a vital part of Arsenal’s build-up play. Manu also carried her fine form into Euro 2022, where she saved 11 of the 14 shots she faced for Austria. American Marckese on the other had only signed for Arsenal in July 2022 and has hardly been on the pitch.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is looking at forwards in January following injuries to top goalscorers and assisters Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead. When asked about Viv Miedema’s injury and whether it alters Arsenal’s transfer fans he said:

A little bit, it does. It increases the need for us to be more active in the January transfer window – of course it does. I hope we can be active, but it’s about finding the right players.

We have to take into consideration that we played 16 games before Christmas, and if we succeed in all the competitions, we can end up playing 26 matches from January to May, so of course, you need to have a squad that can handle paying 26 matches in a pretty limited amount of time. So it’s an important transfer window for us.

Both forwards suffered ACL injuries which will see them out of action for the rest of the football season and there are doubts that they will be fit for the World Cup this summer, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

We understand that Arsenal are close to signing Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova and that they are actively pursuing Brazilian Debinha.

What do you think Eidevall’s plans are with a new goalkeeper?

