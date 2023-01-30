Arsenal Women closing in on taking prolific striker off Man United with World Record bid

So it looks like Jonas Eidevall is having the same problems as Mikel Arteta as he tries to get a top player in January.

There were rumours connecting Arsenal with quite a few strikers around the world, but when I read that Jonas was keen on the Man United star Alessia Ruso I found it hard to believe that she would leave the Red Devils.

But according to the reliable Arsenal guru David Ornstein has reported that the Gunners have made a WORLD RECORD offer for the 23 year.old.

Considering Ruso only has 6 months left on her contract with Man United, that must show that Eidevall is very serious about getting Alessia urgently, to help with Arsenal’s assault on the WSL and the Champions League this season.

I really hope that Jonas is confident of getting this done as it would be awful to miss out on the last piece of his Arsenal Squad jigsaw puzzle.

Come to Arsenal, Alessia!

Michelle Maxwell

