Arsenal Women collapse in title race after defeat to leaders Chelsea

Is it the title over for the Arsenal women as well?

It was all positivity from the Arsenal Women going in to the game against Chelsea and after a promising start to the game, where the only thing that let us down was the finishing, but you felt as though we could get something from the game. However the women came out and collapsed in the second half, conceding three goals, which meant they fell to their second defeat in three days to yet another competitor in the Women’s Super League.

For some reason it seems as though the women have lost the passion and togetherness they had at the start of the season, and although they had some injuries along the way and the postponements haven’t helped, getting into the Champions League and even to the top of the table seems far off for our ladies this season. They are now 7 points below 3rd place and 12 below Chelsea at the top.

Although the play seems correct, the tactics and the intensity have been lost and when our star striker Miedema seems off the boil you know that things are not as rosy as they used to be at the start of the season.

With a game against Aston Villa to play on Sunday before the international break a win would be very welcomed for Joe Montemurro’s side.

But it seems as though it will be a disappointing season for our ladies and if they do not pull together and start racking up the wins even top six will be a mile away.

So no different to the men then hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

