Arsenal Women confirm ACL blow for Reid as Williamson nears return

Arsenal Women defender Katie Reid has suffered a serious knee injury during a recent training session, the club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old central defender missed the 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend, and the full extent of her injury has now been revealed.

As confirmed by Arsenal, Reid has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club stated:

“Katie is being closely supported by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre, and everyone at Arsenal looks forward to seeing her return to action as soon as possible.”

Unfortunately, the injury rules her out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

A cruel setback in a breakout season

Reid’s injury could not have come at a worse time. The teenager – who signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in October 2024 – has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season, featuring regularly at the heart of Arsenal’s defence. Having made 13 appearances in all competitions last season, she had already started seven of the opening nine matches this term before being sidelined.

Her performances in September earned her Arsenal’s Player of the Month award in early October, and her progress was recognised by Sarina Wiegman, who handed her a first call-up to the England senior squad. Sadly, she had to withdraw due to a minor knock, and now this latest injury marks an even bigger setback.

Katie Reid had been deputising for Arsenal’s vice-captain Leah Williamson, who herself is still working back to full fitness after a knee injury she picked up during the Lionesses Euro 2025 victory. The good news for Arsenal fans is that Williamson is back in training, with her return to competitive action expected before Christmas. Her comeback will provide a huge boost to Renee Sleger’s defensive options.

ACL concerns continue to rise

Reid becomes the seventh player since the start of the WSL season to suffer an ACL injury, joining teammates Manuela Zinsberger and Michelle Agyemang on the treatment table. It is yet another example of the worrying increase in ACL injuries within the women’s game – an issue that continues to demand urgent attention.

With another key player sidelined, Arsenal will once again have to rely on their depth and adaptability. Fans can only hope for positive recovery updates in the months ahead, and wish Katie a full and speedy return to the pitch.