Arsenal Women have confirmed that Swedish forward Lina Hurtig will depart the club at the end of the 2024–25 season, concluding a two-year tenure marked by flashes of brilliance and unfortunate injury setbacks.

Hurtig joined the Gunners from Juventus in August 2022, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a winning mentality, having secured multiple titles in both Sweden and Italy. Her versatility and her still in attack were evident early on, notably scoring twice in a UEFA Women’s Champions League victory against FC Zürich in October 2022.

However, her time in North London was hampered by injuries. In December 2023, she sustained a minor injury while on international duty with Sweden, leading to a prolonged absence from the squad, and prompting may to ask “What is really going on with Arsenal Women’s missing Swedish international?” Former Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall expressed uncertainty regarding her return, stating, “There is not any clarity on it, which makes that hard to predict when she will be able to return to play” .

Despite limited appearances, Hurtig made significant contributions when fit. She scored in a 6–2 comeback win against Leicester City in November 2023, a match where she also hit the woodwork twice, showcasing her attacking threat. Her overall statistics for Arsenal include 36 appearances and 7 goals across all competitions .

On the international stage, Hurtig has been a stalwart for Sweden, earning over 70 caps. She played a pivotal role in Sweden’s third-place finish at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, notably converting the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over the United States in the Round of 16 .

As Hurtig prepares to embark on the next chapter of her career, Arsenal fans will remember her for her professionalism, resilience, and the moments of quality she brought to the pitch. Her departure marks the end of a chapter that, while challenged by injuries, was underscored by her commitment and contributions to the team.

We wish you all the best for the future Lina!

Michelle M

