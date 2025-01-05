Arsenal Women confirm first signing of the January transfer window

During the 2023-24 campaign, Arsenal Women opted to let their midfield star Laila Harbert join Watford on dual registration, alongside her fellow Arsenal Academy teammates Michelle Agyemang and Katie Reid. She made 14 appearances for Watford and went on to join the Arsenal Women’s US pre-season tour.

You might wonder why I mention Harbert’s time at Watford. Well, journalist Freddie Cardy revealed what ex-Watford women’s boss Damon Lathrope said about the young Arsenal midfielder, and it’s exactly what every Gooner would love to hear.

Lathrope said of Laila: “If I had to liken her to a player in the men’s game, I’d say she’s sort of like a little Xavi or Iniesta—technically superb, really efficient at taking the ball, a good athlete.”

Spoke to then-Watford Women head coach Damon Lathrope last year about Laila Harbert: “If I had to liken her to a player in the men’s game, I’d say sort of like a little Xavi or Iniesta- technically superb, really efficient taking the ball, a good athlete.”https://t.co/yJWLMtSI8X — Freddie Cardy (@CardyFreddie) January 3, 2025

Hearing those comments, you can’t help but appreciate that the Arsenal Women have secured the future of this promising midfielder.

On Friday, news broke that the 18-year-old had signed her first professional contract with Arsenal. This is a great moment for her, having gone through all stages of development at Arsenal since joining at age 9. The club has made it clear they trust she belongs with them.

“It’s such a proud moment for me and my family to be able to put pen to paper on a professional contract at a club that feels like home,” she said. “I joined Arsenal’s academy at such a young age, so to invest my future in a place that I’ve grown up in is a special feeling.”

With Arsenal’s midfield duo of Kim Little and Lia Walti arguably in the latter years of their careers, the Arsenal technical bench are preparing players like Harbert to play a major role in their engine room for years to come.

What are your thoughts on our latest signing Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….