Arsenal Women confirm signing of USWNT star full-back Emily Fox

Emily Fox joining Arsenal Women has long been rumoured but, this afternoon, Arsenal have confirmed that 25 year old Emily has now officially signed for our Gunners!

Welcome to The Arsenal, Emily Fox ✍️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 11, 2024

Fox is a regular in the US Women’s National Team – debuting in 2018, she now has 39 caps. She previously went to university in the States with 2 of Arsenal Women’s Lionesses – Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy, where they played football together, winning trophies. Emily is delighted to be joining our Gunners:

“It feels amazing to have signed here,” Emily said on joining Arsenal. “When I think of Arsenal, I think of excellence, I think of a global organisation, I think of family. I think of pushing the standards of football and especially in the women’s game. It’s a huge honour to get the opportunity to represent this club and I’m excited to get started and play in front of our supporters.”

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: “We’re delighted to bring Emily to Arsenal and I’m sure our supporters will join me in welcoming her to our club. Emily has shown impressive development over recent seasons and her strengths in both phases will make her an important addition to our squad. At international level, the experience she’s built up gives her an excellent foundation to make the transition to English football. Welcome, Emily!”

Happy Gooners?

