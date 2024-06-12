Arsenal Women confirm top Dutch midfielder, Victoria Pelova, has suffered devastating ACL injury

Arsenal Women have today confirmed that Victoria Pelova has suffered an ACL injury. Pelova sustained the injury during the Netherlands’ 1-1 Euro 2025 qualifier draw against Finland.

After the match, people asked Dutch head coach Andries Jonker if he was immediately concerned about Pelova’s injury, he admitted, “I don’t rule out it being a serious knee injury. It’ll be examined. The doctor said, ‘We are going to look at it carefully’.”

We can confirm that Victoria Pelova suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament whilst on international duty. We’ll be with you every step of the way, Vic ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 12, 2024

25 year old Pelova has become a key figure in Arsenal Women’s midfield since joining the club from Ajax in January 2023.

Arsenal were devastated by ACL injuries in the 2022-23 season with Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither all suffering the same fate. Now it is confirmed that our young midfield maestro will need to undergo surgery and will have an extensive period of rehabilitation ahead of her.

This is devastating news for Pelova, the club and Arsenal Women fans ahead of the 2024-25 season..

Michelle M

