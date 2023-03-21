Arsenal Women confirmed team to face Bayern Munich in Champions League QF by Michelle

Tonight at 17:45 UK Arsenal Women kick-off against Bayern Munich Frauen at Allianz Stadium in Munich, in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

This is a big match for our Gunners with many considering them the underdogs against an in-form Bayern Munich. With Arsenal’s form improving in recent times, recording 2 WSL wins and beating Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup Final, we will know very soon if they have transported that winning form to Munich with them tonight.

Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Bayern Munich below:

COYGW!!!

Michelle Maxwell

Manuela Zinsberger discusses Arsenal Women's clash with Bayern Munich

