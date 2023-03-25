Arsenal Women confirmed team to face Tottenham in WSL North London Derby by Michelle

So who will we see in the starting XI for Arsenal Women today? This North London Derby, for Arsenal, is sandwiched between two critical Champions League fixtures against Bayern Munich. Our Gunners lost 1-0 away to Bayern mid-week and face the German giants again on Wednesday evening at Emirates Stadium.

This level of games for our Gunners does beg the question, who will Eidevall put on the pitch today to face Tottenham? Will he use the opportunity to rest some of his key players ahead of the next Bayern game? Will we see some different faces in the starting line-up? Will we see new-signing Jodie Taylor on the pitch today? Taylor’s only here until the end of the season so I fully expect to see her today..

Without further ado, here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team:

THE ARSENAL XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lj3NJAyBWd — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 25, 2023

