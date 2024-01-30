Arsenal Women continue to hit that sweet spot. Could 2024 be the Gunners year?

With Arsenal Women’s recent 2-0 victory over Liverpool, our Gunners have now won four consecutive games, putting them on a perfect run in 2024.

On Match Day 1 of the WSL, the Reds were fortunate to take a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates. However, on Sunday, Eidevall and the girls had the ideal response to their matchday 1 setback.

Liverpool attempted to repeat their game plan from Match Day 1, playing with a low block and hoping to catch Arsenal on the counterattack, but it did not succeed this time. Arsenal demonstrated their wisdom and prowess by defeating Liverpool, despite the Reds defensive tactics to frustrate them.

Emily Fox broke the deadlock in the 60th minute after winning the ball and dribbling to set up Vivianne Miedema’s worldie. Nine minutes later, Fox was at it again, she fed Russo who blasted the ball across the goal for Caitlin Foord to tap in, doubling Arsenal’s lead. The Reds were unable to turn things around as Arsenal secured another critical victory.

Who stood out in that match? I’m not sure about you, but Emily Fox, Vivianne Miedema, and Alessia Russo impressed me.

Emily Fox is continuing to demonstrate what a game-changer signing she is; she has unlocked a new dynamic of this Arsenal team that we never imagined conceivable; her sprints and dribbles simply make this Arsenal team click. She very deservedly earned Player of the Match.

Fox’s game in numbers:

90 minutes

65 accurate passes

2 key passes

1 assist

105 touches

1 clearance

2 interceptions

1 tackle won

3 duels won

2 accurate long balls

🎙️ Fox post-match: “I put it [goal involvements] down to so many things – my teammates, coaches, staff, coming here and being welcomed so easily and fitting right in, I feel really lucky. We’re happy with this win but we’ll learn from all we can & move on to the next game.” (sky) pic.twitter.com/poxbpiqhMb — miedemastuff (@miedemastuff) January 28, 2024

Vivianne Miedema‘s performance against Liverpool was possibly her best since she returned from injury. It was fantastic to see her back among the goals, and with some style. The first goal is frequently the most difficult after such a long absence due to injuries. Hopefully, this is the first of many for her this season.

Miedema’s game in numbers:

71 minutes played

1 goal

33 accurate passes

1 key pass

3 shots

52 touches

1 tackle won

8 duels won

🎙️ Miedema post-match: “I’m so happy this goal flew in today and I can move on. I was a bit scared coming back. I put a lot of pressure on myself because I wanted to be the old me again – or even better than the old me. I don’t think about my knees anymore which is good.” (sky) pic.twitter.com/0WOJ0VlV87 — miedemastuff (@miedemastuff) January 28, 2024

Even though Alessia Russo didn’t score, she assisted, and she continues to have a huge impact on Arsenal Women’s game.

Russo’s game in numbers:

71 minutes

21 accurate passes

1 key pass

1 assist

34 Touches

1 Shot

3 duels won

So who stood out the most for you Gooners?

