Arsenal Women continue to hit that sweet spot. Could 2024 be the Gunners year?

With Arsenal Women’s recent 2-0 victory over Liverpool, our Gunners have now won four consecutive games, putting them on a perfect run in 2024.

On Match Day 1 of the WSL, the Reds were fortunate to take a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates. However, on Sunday, Eidevall and the girls had the ideal response to their matchday 1 setback.

Liverpool attempted to repeat their game plan from Match Day 1, playing with a low block and hoping to catch Arsenal on the counterattack, but it did not succeed this time. Arsenal demonstrated their wisdom and prowess by defeating Liverpool, despite the Reds defensive tactics to frustrate them.

Emily Fox broke the deadlock in the 60th minute after winning the ball and dribbling to set up Vivianne Miedema’s worldie. Nine minutes later, Fox was at it again, she fed Russo who blasted the ball across the goal for Caitlin Foord to tap in, doubling Arsenal’s lead. The Reds were unable to turn things around as Arsenal secured another critical victory.

Who stood out in that match? I’m not sure about you, but Emily Fox, Vivianne Miedema, and Alessia Russo impressed me.

Emily Fox is continuing to demonstrate what a game-changer signing she is; she has unlocked a new dynamic of this Arsenal team that we never imagined conceivable; her sprints and dribbles simply make this Arsenal team click. She very deservedly earned Player of the Match.

Fox’s game in numbers:

90 minutes
65 accurate passes
2 key passes
1 assist
105 touches
1 clearance
2 interceptions
1 tackle won
3 duels won
2 accurate long balls

Vivianne Miedema‘s performance against Liverpool was possibly her best since she returned from injury. It was fantastic to see her back among the goals, and with some style. The first goal is frequently the most difficult after such a long absence due to injuries. Hopefully, this is the first of many for her this season.
Miedema’s game in numbers:
71 minutes played
1 goal
33 accurate passes
1 key pass
3 shots
52 touches
1 tackle won
8 duels won

Even though Alessia Russo didn’t score, she assisted, and she continues to have a huge impact on Arsenal Women’s game.

Russo’s game in numbers:

71 minutes
21 accurate passes
1 key pass
1 assist
34 Touches
1 Shot
3 duels won

So who stood out the most for you Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

  1. Lovely article Michelle.
    Emily Fox for me was Liverpool’s tormentor-in-chief. She ran rings around them & they just couldn’t get near her.
    Glad to see some Miedema magic again. Been a long time coming.
    Positive vibes all around the place, we’ll take it one game at a time & see where it leads us(hopefully the title).

    COYGW💪

