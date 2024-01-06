Arsenal Women could be losing both Swiss internationals.. Surely not Wally?

Could Lia Walti (Wally) and Noelle Maritz be leaving Arsenal Women? Since joining Arsenal in 2018, Walti has been a devoted member of the Arsenal Women team. So far in Jonas Eidevall’s reign, she’s been a key player. She has helped Arsenal dominate midfield battles alongside Kim Little. She signed a new deal with Arsenal last year, extending her time at the club. Her days at the club, however, appear to be numbered.

Real Madrid are interested in her and may sign her in January or in the summer. Real Madrid’s reluctance to spend is thought to be the reason she may not leave Arsenal this winter (though they could change their minds).

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 Real Madrid are in talks with Lia Wälti. A move is possible in January, but the summer is more likely due to Real’s reluctance to spend this window. Wälti is keen to try something new. pic.twitter.com/yT1BX0ooF8 — ata football (@atafball) January 5, 2024

If she were to leave, Walti’s departure would have an impact on Eidevall’s midfield, but either Kyra Cooney-Cross or Victoria Pelova could step up and replace her. The two young midfielders have already, this season, demonstrated their ability to replace Kim Little and Lia Walti as a two-player pivot in the Arsenal women’s engine room. As Walti’s future at Arsenal is a point of contention, her compatriot Noelle Maritz is also being linked with a move away from the club. The Arsenal defender is reportedly on the verge of joining Aston Villa. Maritz joined Arsenal from Wolfsburg in 2020, but it appears that her time at Arsenal has come to an end. Arsenal were rumored to be interested in signing a right-back this winter. And Emily Fox, a United States international, is close to joining them.

So, what are your thoughts on these transfer updates?

Michelle Maxwell

