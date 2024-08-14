Arsenal Women could benefit from bringing in a top defensive signing, but who?

Recognising the potential of his squad, Jonas Eidevall intimated early this summer, during a trip to Australia to face the A-League All Stars, that they would not aim for numbers in this summer transfer window, but rather for quality. Arsenal Women have now added three outstanding players so far, in this transfer window.

Arsenal have signed Rosa Kafaji from BK Hacken, Mariona Caldentey from Barcelona, and keeper Daphne van Domselaar from Aston Villa. Can we expect more?

According to Tim Stillman of Arseblog, Arsenal are looking to recruit one more player to their team before the WSL transfer window ends on September 13th. I think the question is: Which player should the North Londoners look to sign?

After signing a forward to enhance the attack, a midfielder to bolster the midfield (and replace the injured Victoria Pelova), and a keeper to replace Sabrina D’Angelo and Kaylan Marckese, I believe a defensive signing is necessary.

Last season, Lotte Wubben-Moy showed her reliability, but an injury ended her fine season early. Her game time next season needs to be managed to avoid her being sidelined, like she was missing the last few games of the season due to injury; Leah Williamson has recently recovered from an ACL injury; Laia Codina is another player who seems to be plagued by injuries; and Amanda Ilestedt is on leave while expecting her first child. The Arsenal women could benefit from bringing in a top defensive signing, potentially allowing Katie Reid, recalled from her Watford spell in February, to join a loan team where she can gain valuable playing experience to further her development.

That new defender could share the defensive workload, allowing the Gunners to be as strong defensively as they plan to be offensively.

So, which defender would you recommend Arsenal Women look at?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….