Arsenal Women could break another WSL record today in Liverpool clash By Michelle

A victory for Arsenal at Prenton Park today would give the Gunners their 12th consecutive league win – a record not achieved by any club in the WSL for over a year. After breaking the league record for most consecutive clean sheets last weekend at Reading, Manu Zinsberger will also be looking to extend her perfect record between the posts.

Arsenal have won all nine of their away games against Liverpool in the WSL. No other side has beaten a single opponent away from home this many times and Liverpool have lost their last six WSL matches against Arsenal, scoring three times while conceding 20 goals to the Gunners.

Liverpool have yet to score a WSL goal from open play this season, while Arsenal have scored seven goals from open play, which is the joint-most alongside Manchester United, who are currently at the head of the WSL leader board on goal difference.

This season, Liverpool achieved a shock win against the reigning WSL champions Chelsea but they have since proceeded to lose their last two WSL matches against both Everton and Spurs, and failed to score.

Team News

Liverpool are missing some key attacking players through injury: their top scorer last season, Leanne Kiernan, is out with a significant ankle injury that she picked up against Chelsea and will be in recovery for several months, and the returning Shanice van de Sanden is working towards full match fitness.

Arsenal are still missing Centre backs Rafaelle Souza and Leah Williamson who remain on the sidelines with foot injuries, as does Teyah Goldie, who is still recovering from an ACL rupture.

Vivianne Miedema was replaced by Frida Maanum in Wednesday’s starting lineup against Lyon, but Eidevall insisted it was not a fitness issue. Will she be in the starting 11 today?

Mana Iwabuchi has not yet made an appearance for Arsenal this season, Eidevall said: “She’s not carrying an injury, she is free for selection. I think she has been very hard done by the competition in her position or positions in the team where I have chosen to play other players.

“Football is fast, and when the opportunity arises for Mana, I am very confident she will take it, but to see her character going through a difficult time like this not playing, she carries herself with an enormous character, team-first and great application in training. I think she should be so proud of herself and I’m sure she will benefit from that in the future.” Could Mana get to stretch her legs today at Prenton Park?

And, of course Arsenal have Beth Mead who continues to produce outstanding figures for Arsenal this season. She has the most combined goals and assists of any player in the WSL this season, with three goals and two assists.

You can watch the 12pm fixture live on BBC Two HD today, with coverage starting from 11.45am UK time.

Go the Gunners! They seem to be breaking WSL records on a ridiculously regular basis at the moment. Best of luck in achieving their 12th consecutive league win today, and smashing the current record!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women´s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….