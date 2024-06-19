Arsenal Women could count 3 Barcelona players with their ranks this summer

If Arsenal Women don’t win the league next season, I’ll be stunned. With all of the speculation about which players head coach Jonas Eidevall could add to his squad, it’s difficult to imagine any team competing with Arsenal’s strongest lineup.

Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey is poised to sign on a free transfer. Her deal could be announced soon. The World Cup winner joins Arsenal following a remarkable season with Barcelona Femeni and Spain, where she scored 16 goals and assisted 14 others for the club. The 28-year-old has goals in her, and she’ll add them to this team.

In addition to Caldentey, Arsenal is pushing for the arrival of Keira Walsh, another player from Barcelona. According to reports, Arsenal are in extensive talks with Barcelona about the England Lionesses midfielder’s return to the WSL. There is hope that the deal will go through, as Walsh wants to return to England and reunite with her best friend, Leah Williamson.

Sabrina D’Angelo’s departure this summer necessitates the signing of a new goalkeeper. Daphne van Domselaar of Aston Villa is the one goalkeeper who is heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. For several months, rumors have been circulating about Arsenal’s interest in Daphne van Domselaar, leading to the expectation that they will push for her transfer.

Eidevall admitted that his team will focus on adding quality rather than quantity this summer. If the three do join, they will be of sufficient quality to propel Arsenal forward. Nevertheless, one may wonder how Eidevall will set up his team with the trio. If I were the Arsenal manager, I would start with Daphne van Domselaar in goal.

In defense, I’d start Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben Moy, and Steph Catley.

In midfield, I’d go for Keira Walsh, Lia Walti, and Alessia Russo (as 10).

In attack, I would start with Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius, and Mariona Caldentey.

What a line-up that could be!

What do you think Gooners?

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….