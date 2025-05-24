Arsenal Women Crowned Champions of Europe in Historic Win Over Barcelona

Arsenal Women have been crowned champions of Europe after a stunning 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final at Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade.
Stina Blackstenius scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute, securing the club’s first European title since 2007 and only the second in Arsenal Women’s illustrious history. The Gunners came into the final as underdogs against reigning champions Barcelona, who were chasing a fourth consecutive title. But Arsenal Women had belief and delivered a tactically disciplined, courageous performance that nullified the Spanish side’s attacking threats and stunned the footballing world.
Slegers’ Tactical Masterclass Delivers Glory
Manager Renée Slegers, appointed head coach in January following Jonas Eidevall’s resignation in October, has now delivered European silverware in her first season in charge. Her tactical decision-making proved decisive, particularly with the introductions of Beth Mead and Blackstenius in the second half. The pair combined brilliantly for the winning goal, with Mead threading the pass and Blackstenius finishing with poise under pressure.
It was the kind of moment that defines a season, and a legacy. For Slegers, it confirmed her status as a top-level coach, capable of turning a team that started its journey in the first qualifying round into champions of Europe.
Defensive Steel and Emotional Redemption
At the back, Arsenal were superb. Leah Williamson produced a commanding display worthy of her Player of the Match award, while Daphne van Domselaar made key saves to preserve the clean sheet. The final whistle sparked emotional celebrations as the squad, staff and travelling supporters realised the magnitude of their achievement.
From opening their campaign against Rangers to overcoming Real Madrid and Lyon in knockout stages, this has been a journey of resilience, belief and absolute brilliance!
Arsenal Women are champions of Europe and nobody can say they do not deserve it!
Are you happy Gooners?!
COYGW!!
Michelle M
Congratulations, job well done. COYG!
Absolutely brilliant! What a result! Arsenal ARE Champions of Europe! ❤️🤍⚽
Incredible achievement, especially after losing the first group game 5-2 to Bayern
In my 60 years of being a Gooner I now have a new favourite “I was there”:-
1 Lisbon 2025
2 White Hart Lane 1971 (Title clincher
3 Highbury 1970 (Fairs Cup)
Incredible day for the Club. Well done Renee, staff ,players and supporters for an incredibly gutsy performance.
Well done, it was obvious that Eidevald or whatever his name was, was not up to it. They changed their manager and got the reward.