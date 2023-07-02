Arsenal Women defender Jen Beattie is here to stay, saying “I’m happy here” by Michelle

Jen Beattie is set to add to her 157 appearances and 30 goals at Arsenal with her new contract with the club.

The Gunner, who made herself Eidevall’s go-to defender when he was keen to play a back three, is set to remain with our Gunners for at least one more year, and help her teammates end the club’s four-year wait for the WSL title. She’s happy to continue at Arsenal, saying:

“I’m so happy to have signed a new contract,” said Jen. “I’m happy here. I love the club. I love the group of people I work with – the players, the staff, everybody behind the team. The way the club has progressed over the last few seasons has been great to see and it was amazing to lift a trophy again last season and achieve that level of success as a team. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together next year.”

Head coach Jonas Eidevall appreciates what she brings to his team, and he may have hinted why the 32-year-old, who’s also been mentoring the Arsenal academy, just had to continue at Arsenal, saying:

“Jen is a model professional and I am delighted that she will continue to be part of our squad next season. Her contribution on and off the pitch last year was outstanding – she stepped up time and again when called upon and set an example for others to follow. I’m proud to coach her and I know our supporters will join me in celebrating the news that Jen will remain an Arsenal player next year.”

Beattie joined Arsenal as a teen; she left and played in France for Montpellier and Manchester City before returning home in 2019. Her role at Arsenal goes beyond the pitch, with a key mentoring role in the Arsenal Academy as well as more responsibility as Performance Lifestyle Lead in the football department.

Jen was also awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023 for services to football and charity. Hat’s off to this lady!

COYGW!

