Arsenal Women defender, Teyah Goldie, joins London City Lionesses on loan for 2024/25 Season

20-year-old Arsenal Women defender, Teyah Goldie, has joined London City Lionesses on loan for the 2024/25 season. This move to the Barclays Women’s Championship club marks an important step in Goldie’s development, following her return to full fitness, after suffering 2 ACL injuries.

Best of luck on loan with @LC_Lionesses, @goldie_teyah 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 15, 2024

Goldie’s journey began at the age of six when she joined Arsenal’s youth academy in 2011. Over the years, she progressed through the ranks, eventually making her first-team debut in April 2021 as a substitute during a dominant 10-0 FA Cup victory over Gillingham.

In January 2022, Goldie gained valuable experience at Championship side Watford through a dual-registration agreement. Her impressive performances earned her Watford’s Player of the Month award in February 2022, but her season was cut short by her first ACL injury.

Goldie signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in June 2022 and has made seven appearances for the club so far.

As Teyah embarks on this new chapter with London City Lionesses, we wish her all the very best for the upcoming season, without injury.

What are your thoughts on Teyah’s loan move Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….