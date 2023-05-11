Arsenal Women dismantled Brighton to walk away with 4-0 win by Michelle

We only “asked” Jonas Eidevall and his squad to complete the season in style as a motivation. However, following their 4-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, Arsenal Women are doing just that. They are ensuring that they finish in the top three, and they are placing themselves in a situation where if Chelsea and Manchester United both drop points, they will be able to run away with the league title.

Arsenal dismantled Brighton in the first half, with three of Arsenal’s player of the season nominees scoring: Blackstenius (with a brace), Frida Maanum, and Victoria Pelova with her first WSL goal.

Brighton ‘s manager Melissa Philips rightly recognised after the game just how Arsenal can tear a team apart, admitting that they caught her team by surprise in the first half.

“We will have time to reflect and digest this one,” said Phillips. “We got very stretched in the first half and I should have changed our shape earlier, when we went 2-0 down, to potentially clog up the midfield space and give us better options in transition.

“But we can take a lot of positives from the second half. In the past this team might not have given such a good account of themselves in that situation but we changed the momentum a bit in our favour and had some good chances to score.

“We’ll look back on the first half and be disappointed but we can’t dwell on it too long.”

Jonas Eidevall and his technical bench are accomplishing amazing things with the little squad they have left due to injuries. I can’t image how “ruthless” Arsenal would have been if they had their entire squad fit, can you?

Next up for our Gunners is Everton, away at Walton Hall Park, on Wednesday 17th May. Everton most recently lost 7-0 to Chelsea and will definitely be looking to save face by keeping our Gunners at bay. Arsenal have no choice but to win, to safeguard that coveted 3rd place and Champions League qualification sweet spot..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

