Arsenal Women do not need to be “playing brilliant football all the time” says Eidevall

Our Arsenal Women may have adopted the winning mentality that many had hoped for. This was evident in Jonas Eidevall’s comments following the 1-0 victory over Leicester. Some fans chastised the Arsenal manager for his team’s failure to play beautiful football, that many believe they are capable of, against Leicester City.
Even so, after the game, the Arsenal manager admitted that the match against Leicester was always going to be difficult. The Foxes had more time to prepare for that game than our Gunner women, who had played BK Hacken three days before, and this was our Gunners 4th game in 2 weeks, across the UWCL and WSL. He admits that his rotation worked because they got three points, which was all that mattered.
“I think we managed our expectations well. We knew it was going to be a tough game against a team that had a lot of time to prepare for this game, and we had a very short time. We used our squad well in these games, and today we take a step back and compare to other seasons; these are one of the days where you just need to take the three points without playing brilliant football all the time,” said Eidevall.
Arsenal Women are hoping to win at least on major trophy this season, hopefully more, and as much as we want them to play with finesse, we must acknowledge that winning or losing games is what determines whether they are Champions or not. Like the men’s team, which faced criticism for their poor performance in the North London derby and the crucial match against Manchester City but got results, they are determined to deliver results that will enhance their title hopes.
Arsenal no longer cares about accolades for being the most entertaining team; winning is what matters most as they look to fill their trophy cabinets.
What do you think? Getting the job done probably makes sense but I’m sure we’ll still see a lot of magic and flare too!
Danni P
This is why I constantly state on here why Arsenal women will not win any major trophy’s under Eidevall.
While I accept that the women can’t always play free flowing football, what we should be able to expect is the game to be played at a better tempo.
The times in transition when the opposition is out of position and we attack, and then for some reason slow the play down and pass the ball back which gives the opposition the chance to regain there shape is happening to often.
And Eidevall just lets the team get away with this constantly, and then after the game bemoan that they were up against a low block. Well they’ve played enough against this tactic now to be able to combat it better.
But unfortunately while Eidevall is in charge this squad which is a good one, (Don’t get me wrong), will not flourish under this current manager.
I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s just some thing about him that just doesn’t sit right with me.
Anyone else agree.