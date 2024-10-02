Arsenal Women do not need to be “playing brilliant football all the time” says Eidevall

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Jonas Eidevall, Manager of Arsenal applauds the fans after the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women at Emirates Stadium on May 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Our Arsenal Women may have adopted the winning mentality that many had hoped for. This was evident in Jonas Eidevall’s comments following the 1-0 victory over Leicester. Some fans chastised the Arsenal manager for his team’s failure to play beautiful football, that many believe they are capable of, against Leicester City.

Even so, after the game, the Arsenal manager admitted that the match against Leicester was always going to be difficult. The Foxes had more time to prepare for that game than our Gunner women, who had played BK Hacken three days before, and this was our Gunners 4th game in 2 weeks, across the UWCL and WSL. He admits that his rotation worked because they got three points, which was all that mattered.

“I think we managed our expectations well. We knew it was going to be a tough game against a team that had a lot of time to prepare for this game, and we had a very short time. We used our squad well in these games, and today we take a step back and compare to other seasons; these are one of the days where you just need to take the three points without playing brilliant football all the time,” said Eidevall.

Arsenal Women are hoping to win at least on major trophy this season, hopefully more, and as much as we want them to play with finesse, we must acknowledge that winning or losing games is what determines whether they are Champions or not. Like the men’s team, which faced criticism for their poor performance in the North London derby and the crucial match against Manchester City but got results, they are determined to deliver results that will enhance their title hopes.

Arsenal no longer cares about accolades for being the most entertaining team; winning is what matters most as they look to fill their trophy cabinets.

What do you think? Getting the job done probably makes sense but I’m sure we’ll still see a lot of magic and flare too!

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….