Arsenal Women dominate Man City but rue decisive errors

The Arsenal Women had a crucial home game against Manchester City on Sunday, needing the three points to stay in touch in the race for the Top Three spots to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But they gifted City’s Ellen White an easy half volley in the 24th minute that gave the Arsenal keeper no chance, and despite the giants share of possession the Gunners couldn’t press home the advantage until 15 minutes after the break when Jill Roord picked out Caitlin Ford to level the scores.

But this only galvanized City to go all out for the winner and with Arsenal lacking in match fitness compared to their opponents it was expected that they made the pressure count as Hemp sent home a flying, diving header with ten minutes to go, to put City on course for their sixth win in a row.

The Gunners upped their game again and tried valiantly to level again, but it was too little too late, and Arsenal Women are left 7 points behind City and the Top Three, and face a daunting visit to the Champions Chelsea on Wednesday night, where another defeat will make a Top Three place a near impossible task.

But a loss is a loss, and as the captain on the day Leah Williamson said after the game: “It’s not like it wasn’t a good performance, but those are the differences and that’s what makes top teams great and leaves the others behind.”

It looks like our women have some big improvements to make for next season, as it looks like this one is just about over for Joe Montemurro’s side…