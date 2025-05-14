Arsenal Women duo Russo and Caldentey honoured at WSL Awards

Arsenal Women had double reason to celebrate at the Women’s Professional Game End of Season Awards, as both Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey received recognition for their standout performances in the 2024–25 campaign.

The prestigious ceremony, which celebrates excellence across the domestic women’s game, saw Russo win the WSL Goal Golden Boot, while Caldentey was honoured with the WSL Player of the Season!

Russo wins WSL Golden Boot

As reported by Arsenal.com, Alessia Russo was on the scoresheet 12 times this campaign, and shares the award with Khadija Shaw from Manchester City.

Russo has 36 goals in 71 appearances in Red & White this season and is Arsenal Women’s team’s second all-time top scorer at Emirates Stadium with 11, just behind Beth Mead.

Russo has been a consistent attacking threat throughout the season, and the award serves as further validation of her importance to Arsenal’s frontline during a competitive WSL campaign.

Russo was also recently voted Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year for 2024 – an accolade that underlines her vital role in a season of resurgence for our Gunners.

Caldentey wins WSL Player of the Season

Joining Russo in the spotlight was Mariona Caldentey, who earned the WSL Player of the Season Award. The Spanish international, who who only joined the Arsenal squad last summer, has made a strong impression with her agility and sharp decision-making.

“I’m super happy because I really enjoyed my first season here. Everyone helped me,” Mariona said. “It was kind of easy to move from Barcelona. It’s a highly-competitive league but I have enjoyed it.”

The award reflects her growing influence in the squad and her ability to rise to the occasion in high-pressure moments, particularly in fixtures that demanded defensive resilience.

Marquee signing, Caldentey, was a transfer master-class for Arsenal Women.

With both players now award winners, Arsenal Women can take pride in the individual brilliance within their ranks, even as they set their sights on collective success in the seasons ahead.

Roll on the Women’s Champions League Final on 24th May.. COYGW!!

Michelle M

