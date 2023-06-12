Arsenal Women & England legend Alex Scott criticized over Soccer Aid dress

Scott faced criticism from critics who labeled her “attention-seeking” and made disrespectful remarks about her appearance and choice of outfit, with her name trending on Twitter.

During an interview with Radio Times last year, Scott expressed her determination to continue presenting football despite facing misogynistic remarks, as reported in the Independent. Having retired in 2018 as England’s second-most capped player, she was also part of the BBC’s panel of pundits for the Women’s European Championships last summer. Scott revealed that she frequently receives messages from trolls, highlighting the persistent issue.

“Sometimes people threaten my life and those have to be taken seriously. It’s my responsibility to change perceptions by sitting in that chair and talking about football,” she said.

“The overall level of women’s punditry is good and improving; it’s been a welcome decision,” she said. “But it’s difficult because on Match of the Day we generally have only players who’ve played in the Premier League.”

She added: “Given the popularity of women’s football in this country now, it’s only a matter of time before female presenters will be regular pundits on men’s football too.”

England captain & Arsenal defender Leah Williamson praised Alex on Twitter, showing support

The charity event raised £14,619,005 for Unicef by the end of the show, but a lot of viewers seemed more concerned about Scott's red pvc dress than the charity funds raised.

