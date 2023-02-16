Arsenal Women & England star Beth Mead asks fans to walk 100km for Ovarian Cancer Action

Arsenal & England star Beth Mead asks fans to walk 100km for Ovarian Cancer Action by Michelle

Arsenal and England star Beth Mead has announced that she has become Captain of the Ovarian Cancer UK’s Walk in Her Name initiative in March and is asking fans and supporters to walk 100km in support of women, including her mum, who have lost their lives to the disease.

Mead had a sensational year professionally – winning Euro 2022 with the Lionesses and picking up Player of the Tournament as well as the Golden Boot. Beth won England’s Woman Footballer of the Year and was voted BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year, among many other accolades.

Beth shared the heartbreaking news of her Mum June’s passing in January, only weeks after she herself suffered a season-ending ACL injury in late November. She is now in a race against time to be match-fit for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July & August 2023.

Following her mum’s passing, Mead became an ambassador for Ovarian Cancer Action and recently announced in the tweet below that she is taking on the role of Captain for next month’s challenge as a part of the official Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Delighted to announce that I’m taking on the role of Captain for @OvarianCancerUK’s #WalkInHerName in March. My rehab means I can’t walk 100km in a month, so I'm asking you to walk for me on behalf of Mum and thousands of women lost to #OvarianCancerhttps://t.co/mx8MsPb9Lq pic.twitter.com/MnHJ1GRKAO — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) February 14, 2023

For more information, visit https://ovarian.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/walk-in-her-name-step-challenge/

Do we have any Gooners that are planning to take on the challenge? I think I might get way from my desk and get walking! Very worthwhile cause..

