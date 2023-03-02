Arsenal Women & England star Leah Williamson OBE receives Freedom of the City of MK by Michelle

Captain of the Lionesses and Arsenal star, Leah Williamson, received the Freedom of the City award from Milton Keynes Council, the highest honour any council in the land can bestow, for her contribution to the community. Leah is the first ever person to receive this award since Milton Keynes (MK) only received City status in 2022.

“The Lionesses are an inspiration to everyone and have shown that through teamwork, ability, and hard work, anything is possible,” said Pete Marland, the leader of the Milton Keynes City Council.

“I hope the win will have a lasting impact on women’s sports and change the attitude of many others to women’s sport in general.”

Williamson’s achievement has also led to a demand for more sports pitches in the area.

The local Conservative Party have requested the construction of more sports pitches, both grass and artificial, to meet the increasing demand from local soccer clubs.

“The success and inspiration that Leah Williamson has engendered across Milton Keynes and beyond has meant that the demand for pitches has increased enormously across Milton Keynes and beyond from all ages and genders,” said Cllr David Hopkins, the Conservative Group leader.

“MK City Council has a very real opportunity to commit to delivering on the legacy of the success of Leah Williamson.”

Still only 25 years old, Leah Williamson was part of Arsenal’s youth programme from the age of nine, debuting for the senior team as a teenager at the end of their 2014 Champions League campaign. She has captained Arsenal on various occasions and reached 200 appearances for them in December 2022.

Williamson represented England Women for all their age-group teams before making her senior debut in 2018, for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying and became a regular under manager Sarina Wiegman, who also made her permanent captain in 2022. Leah captained the Lioneesses to Euro victory 2022 last summer and will captain the Lionesses as they head to Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

