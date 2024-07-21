Arsenal Women expected to announce signing of Dutch international goalkeeper soon

It’s the summer transfer window, a time when WSL teams strive to improve their squads in preparation for the next campaign. Arsenal Women finished third in the WSL, for the second time in a row last season; they can’t afford to do that next season. The Arsenal attack’s inefficiency was a big issue last season.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall has already made his first signing, recruiting free agent goal machine, Mariona Caldentey, after her Barcelona Femeni deal expired. Coming from a big season where she racked up 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 games, the ex-Barcelona star, as we’ve been emphasising, that Caldentey’s signing takes the Arsenal attack to the next level

Other than the deal for Caldentey, which other deal takes Arsenal to the next level? As per Tom Garry of the Guardian, Arsenal must push hard to recruit a goalkeeper. He notes the fact that Manuela Zinsberger is the only remaining Arsenal first-choice goalkeeper after Sabrina D’Angelo and Kaylan Marckese left. Garry notes signing a top goalie as the priority deal Arsenal needs to close this summer.

Garry argues, “Arguably the most pressing matter facing Arsenal at the moment is to sign a goalkeeper, particularly with Canada’s Sabrina D’Angelo having left at the end of her contract and with the American Kaylan Marckese having moved to Tampa Bay Sun on a free transfer.”

The World Cup-winning forward Mariona Caldentey has been signed from Barcelona to give Arsenal a major boost, after Vivianne Miedema’s switch to Manchester City, but it’s understood a goalkeeper should arrive soon.”

Surely, signing a goalkeeper is what every Arsenal Women fan is looking forward to. Aston Villa goalie Daphne van Domselaar has been packaged as the keeper Arsenal desires, and interestingly, the Telegraaf has revealed that her Arsenal switch is imminent.

So assuming Van Domselaar’s signing will be announced very soon, does Arsenal Women now boast the strongest squad in the WSL? And is it safe to say the Gunner Women are the team to beat? Or do you think we still have more business to do in the transfer window?