Arsenal Women face a challenging start to the WSL season

What is your take on the WSL fixtures, which were released on Monday? I have two impressions. The first is that our Arsenal Women are in for a challenging start to the season. Our Gunners begin the new season against Manchester City, where Vivianne Miedema returns to the Emirates Stadium.

That fixture is challenging, especially given the Citizens’ revival last season, when they finished second and nearly won the league after we beat them to third place in the 2022–23 season. While the encounter may set the tone for the title fight, it may also coincide with our upcoming home and away UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 2 qualifiers; in fact, those Champions League fixtures (if we play in them after coming out on top in Round 1 qualifiers) could sandwich the match against the Citizens.

As the girls embark on their pre-season tour to the United States, they need to make sure they build on their momentum and hone their tactics, and Jonas Eidevall must use that opportunity to identify his best lineup.

The second revelation is that a string of fixtures (highlighted below) after the winter break could determine the Gunners’ WSL title fate.

Jan, Sun 26: Chelsea (A)

Feb, Sun 2: Manchester City (A)

Feb, Sun 16: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Dropping points in these games (highlighted above) could be costly in the WSL title battle. However, beating Chelsea and Manchester City away in a row, as well as winning the North London derby, might provide the club with the momentum it needs to go all the way and win our first league title since 2019.

I hope our Gunner Women take it one game at a time; this may just be our season.. what do you think?

Danni P

