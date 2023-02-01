Arsenal Women face a testing February with Man City twice and Chelsea in FA Cup by Michelle

Phew! The transfer window is over! Arsenal have won some and lost some players. We sadly had to say goodbye to Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs as she departed for Aston Villa and then, later in January, Japanese international Manu Iwabuchi left the Gunners to join arch-rivals Tottenham. But we also gained 4 players, helping to reshape the Arsenal squad in the wake of losing Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to ACL injuries before the Christmas break.

So let’s take a look at what our Gunners have coming at them over the coming month – it isn’t going to be an easy month by any stretch of the imagination..

Sunday 5th February. First up, Arsenal are away to West Ham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in the Barclays Women’s Super League, kick-off 18:45 UK. Arsenal advised that away tickets for the fixture are sold out and there will be no walk up tickets available on the day.

Wednesday 8th February. Arsenal welcome Manchester City to Meadow Park for the Continental Cup semi-final. Full ticket information is available here, kick-off 19:15 UK.

Arsenal have not played Manchester City this season due to their initial match in September being cancelled after the passing of her Majesty the Queen. In February Arsenal will face Manchester twice in three days!

Saturday 11th February. Arsenal are away to Manchester City at Academy Stadium, kick-off 12:30PM UK. Away tickets for the match are sold out. This match will be key in Arsenal’s Women’s Super League title race. The teams should have a good measure of each other after having played only 3 days earlier!

Saturday 25th / 26th February. Arsenal are away to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow Stadium in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup fifth round. Exact dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course. Arsenal drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in their first WSL match after the Christmas break, in front of a 46,000-strong crowd. If our Gunners can beat the Blues we will move to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. At least there’re a couple of weeks to rest and train after the onslaught of two Man City matches in three days, ahead of Arsenal facing Chelsea in a Must Win fixture for the Gunners, if they are to achieve their silverware ambitions this season..

There’s certainly a lot going on in February – a baptism of fire for our new internationals for sure!

What do you think of Arsenal’s chances in these goliath fixtures?

Can our Gunners do it without Meado and Miedema?

Michelle Maxwell

