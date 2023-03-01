Arsenal Women face Bayern Munich twice, Chelsea, Liverpool, Reading & Spurs in March by Michelle

As Arsenal gear up to face Chelsea this Sunday 5th March, in the Women’s FA Conti League Cup Final, they are also gearing up for a very demanding month in March where they have said League Cup Final, three Women’s Super League (WSL) fixtures AND they face Bayern Munich TWICE in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.. a very busy and important month indeed for the Gunners..

Sunday 5th March, 15:00 UK kick-off, Selhurst Park. Arsenal v Chelsea in Women’s FA Conti Cup Final

Wednesday 8th March, 19:15 UK kick-off, Meadow Park. Arsenal v Liverpool in WSL

Sunday 12th March, 18:45 UK kick-off, Meadow Park. Arsenal v Reading in WSL

Tuesday 21st March, 17:45 UK kick-off, Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich in UEFA Women’s Champions League

Saturday 25th March, 15:00 UK kick-off, Brisbane Road. Tottenham v Arsenal in WSL

Wednesday 29th March, 20:00 UK kick-off, Emirates Stadium. Arsenal v Bayern Munich in UEFA Women’s Champions League

So Arsenal Women have 6 ever-critical games to play over just 3 weeks.. talk about player-loading? In the WSL alone our Gunners have 3 days to re-group after the League Cup Final against Chelsea before they face Liverpool. Our Gunners then have 4 days between Liverpool and Reading. After their first leg against Bayern Munich (in Germany) they then only have 4 days (including travel) to prepare for the North London Derby. Then four days before again facing Bayern Munich in the MUST WIN Champions League quarter-finals..

Arsenal Women need to pull everything they have out of the bag over these coming few weeks..

Michelle Maxwell

