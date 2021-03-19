Arsenal Women face crucial match against Man United tonight

Will the Arsenal women see off United?

It is a big night for our women who play Manchester United today and will look to continue their good form after two back to back 4-0 wins against Aston Villa and Birmingham City, yet haven’t kicked a ball in 12 days.

Having not stepped out onto the pitch in a long time, can go either way for our ladies today, it can mean a slow start and a struggle to gain a foothold or it can mean they will come out of the blocks firing ready to show that passion and fight in order to prove what they are capable of.

Beating United would put us three points behind them having played a game less and keeps us in position to be able to grab a place in the Champions League next season come the end of this campaign.

Last time round against them we fell to a 1-0 defeat and Joe Montemurro and his girls will no doubt be looking to get revenge on them after conceding with only seven minutes left on the clock. But as always, I am sure the girls would love to get another four goals without reply to make it comfortable!

Of course it will be a tough match especially as it is our first home tie against our opponents, but we have the ability and the talent to be able to overcome them and walk away with all three points going in to the weekend.

So good luck to our ladies tonight, let’s start the weekend as we mean to go on and have good derby wins for our men and women and as Joe has stated on the Arsenal website; “it is a must win game for us” so lets go and show that on the pitch and get what we deserve! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman