Arsenal Women face fitness question ahead of UWCL final v Barcelona

After their thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium to close out the 2024–25 WSL season, Arsenal Women have faced an extended wait before meeting Barcelona Femení in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on 24 May.

While some will welcome the fortnight-long break as a chance to rest and recharge, others see it as a potential concern.

Will the break disrupt Arsenal’s momentum?

There is a valid argument around match sharpness and readiness. Fourteen days without competitive action can certainly affect match fitness.

Unlike Arsenal, Barcelona have played since the Gunners’ last outing, facing Athletic Club Women last Sunday. While Arsenal have been resting, Barcelona have remained in rhythm, dismantling Athletic 6–0. The result suggests they will head into the final fully match-ready.

If match sharpness is a deciding factor, Barcelona may have the advantage. They have not had the opportunity to become complacent or lose rhythm, unlike Arsenal who have experienced a significant break ahead of the final.

Slegers must manage preparation carefully

One would hope is that Arsenal have arranged behind-closed-doors friendlies to maintain match fitness, although nothing has been publicly reported. If not, the responsibility lies with Renée Slegers to ensure her squad remains sharp and fully prepared for what is arguably the biggest match in the club’s history.

Barcelona Femení remain a formidable force. Having dismantled previously unbeaten Chelsea 8–2 on aggregate, they have once again proven their dominance in Europe. Against such elite opposition, even the smallest details may decide the outcome, and Arsenal must be ready to capitalise on any opportunity in their quest to dethrone the reigning champions.

The Gunner Women have already stepped up in big moments this season, overcoming the likes of Real Madrid and Lyon, with Mariona Caldentey shining across the Champions League matches.. Now, the final presents an even greater challenge. There will be no second chances, everything will be decided in ninety minutes, and Arsenal must go into it with the confidence and preparation to win.

Should Gooners be worried about Arsenal Women’s match fitness heading into the final?

Let us know your thoughts below.

