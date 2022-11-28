Arsenal Women face gruelling December schedule, with so many injuries

Gruelling December schedule for Arsenal in Women’s Super League & Champions League By Michelle

Our Arsenal Women’s Team currently sit 2nd in the 2022/23 Women’s Super League table. Our Gunners have played 7 games, winning 6 and losing only one.

The games so far in the WSL were:

Sept 16th Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0

Sept 24th Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-0 at Emirates, while breaking WSL attendance record.

Oct 16th Arsenal beat Reading 1-0, on tired legs but our Gunners got the job done!

Oct 23rd Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-0

Oct 30th Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1, achieving a record-breaking 13 consecutive WSL wins!

Nov 6th Arsenal beat Leicester 4-0, top of the WSL and 14 consecutive WSL wins!

International Break, with many of our Gunners on international duty

Nov 19th Arsenal lost to Man Utd 2-3, end of consecutive wins & down to 2nd in the WSL..

Arsenal have been devastated by injuries, significantly increasing over the last month. When Arsenal welcomed Man Utd to Emirates stadium, with over 40,000 in attendance, boss Jonas Eidevall was already down to a choice of 16 match fit players, with Rafaelle Souza, Leah Williamson, Teyah Goldie, Captain Kim Little and Lina Hurtig all out with injuries. Arsenal were 2-1 up against Man Utd but everything changed in injury time with Man Utd scoring two goals from set-pieces in quick succession taking the full-time score to 2-3 to Man Utd. Also in the last seconds of injury time Arsenal & England star Beth Mead went down with a significant ACL injury, leaving Jonas with 15 players to choose from as our gunners went into their next Champions League match against Juventus, which ended with a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal’s next WSL match is at Meadow Park when they will host Everton on Saturday December 3rd. Tickets available here Everton are currently 8th in the Women’s Super League table. Arsenal met Everton in the previous 2021/22 season where they lost one and won one game with a 2- 1 win for Everton in December 2021 then a 5-1 win for Arsenal in May 2022.

Our Gunners will then welcome Juventus to Emirates Stadium on December 7th, continuing their Champions League campaign before facing Aston Villa away at Villa Park Stadium on Sunday December 11th (16:15 kick-off). Tickets available here. Aston Villa are currently 5th in the Women’s Super League table. Arsenal met Villa in the previous 2021/22 season where they won both games by quite a margin, with a 4-0 away win for Arsenal in October 2021 then a 7-0 home win for Arsenal in May 2022.

I would like to think that Arsenal can win both matches, against Everton and Aston Villa. But with Arsenal’s current injury list I think Aston Villa, especially with the match being played at the 42,000 seater Villa Park stadium, Arsenal Women fans might be out in force for this one!

After Aston Villa, Arsenal are back in Champions League action as they host reigning champions Lyon, again at Emirates Stadium on December 15th. They then have less than a week before they are away to Zurich on December 21st. in the last of their UEFA WCL group games..

Our Arsenal Women will really need a rest after such a gruelling December schedule.

Firstly what are your thoughts on Arsenal’s seemingly ever-growing injury list?

Secondly, what do you think they can achieve through December with such a gruelling back to back Women’s Super League and Champions League schedule?

Michelle Maxwell

