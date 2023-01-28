Arsenal Women face Manchester City Twice in three days in February

Arsenal Women face Manchester City in Conti Cup Semi Finals & WSL in February by Michelle

Arsenal Women will face Manchester City in the FA Women’s Continental Cup 2023 Semi Finals on Wednesday Feb 8th, with tickets going on sale for the event on 30th January. The fixture will be held at Meadow Park – time is yet to be confirmed.

Arsenal have won the Conti Cup a record 5 times since it’s inception in 2011 but have not won the cup since 2018. Manchester City have won the cup 4 times and are the current holders. Manchester City beat Arsenal in the 2019 Conti Cup finals when it went down to penalties and you can see the highlights below:

3 days after their Conti Cup Semi Final clash Arsenal will travel to Academy Stadium to take on Manchester City in their first WSL clash of the 2022-23 season, after their original match scheduled in September 2022 was cancelled due to the passing of her Majesty the Queen.

Arsenal last faced Manchester City in the WSL in January 2022 where the match was a 1-1 draw. So these teams haven’t met in one year and they have 2 matches across 3 days. That’s going to make for some very interesting football indeed!

Can our Gunners do it? I think they can!

By Michelle Maxwell

