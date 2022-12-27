Arsenal Women face Paris, Roma or Bayern Munich in UWCL quarter-finals by Michelle

Arsenal Women secured their place at the top of Group C in their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign, securing their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Arsenal will be drawn against one of 3 group runners-up though not Lyon as we cannot play the runners-up from our own group. That leaves us with the possibility of facing Paris St-Germain, Roma or Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

The UEFA draw for the rest of the competition is streamed live at 12:00 UK on 10th February.

In the quarter-finals, the four group winners are seeded and drawn against the four group runners-up, though no group winners can meet the runners-up from their own group. The group runners-up will play the first legs at home.

For the semi-final draw, four balls are prepared: Winners of Quarter-final 1, Winners of Quarter-final 2, and so on. The draw is without restriction, with the first team drawn in each tie playing the first leg at home.

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

18:00 CET, 3 June

Let’s take a look at the three group runners-up that Arsenal may face in the quarter-finals of the UWCL:

Paris St-Germain have had a bit of a rocky road to the quarter-finals with Chelsea dominating the group. PSG lost to Chelsea in both legs of of the group games. PSG then drew with Real Madrid in the 1st leg but won the 2nd leg by 2-1, leaving Real Madrid 2 points short of qualification to the quarter-finals. PSG are riding high in France’s Ligue 1 Feminine, currently holding the top spot after recently beating reigning European champions Lyon.

AS Roma narrowly missed taking top spot in Group B after only losing one match in the six played when they lost 4-2 to eventual group winners Wolfsburg. It’s fair to say that Italian club Roma have been the surprise of the tournament so far. This is their debut season in the Champions League. Roma also hold top spot in Italy’s Serie A Feminina, ahead of Juventus who failed to advance to the quarter-finals from Group C.

Bayern Munich have reached the quarter-finals five times in six seasons but have never made it to the finals. Bayern are runners-up in group D to 2021 European champions Barcelona. Barcelona beat Bayern 3-0 in the 1st leg but Bayern beat Barcelona 3-1 in the 2nd leg. Barcelona sit 1st and Bayern sit 2nd in this group but only on goal difference. Bayern currently sit 2nd in the German Bundesliga, behind Group A winners Wolfsburg.

We know it’s all down to the ‘luck of the draw’ but who would you like to see Arsenal face in the quarter-final? None of the potential matches will be an easy task for our Gunners but I quite fancy PSG – they’ve taken a bit of a battering in Group A, only winning 3 of their 6 matches.

Michelle Maxwell

