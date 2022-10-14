Arsenal Women face tough game against reigning European Champions Lyon next week

Arsenal face away clash with reigning WCL champions Lyon Women By Michelle

Arsenal Women will head to Lyon on October 19th to kick off their Champions League Campaign against the reigning WCL champions Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

Groupama Stadium, also known as Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Parc OL, or Grand Stade OL, is the recently opened new home of Olympique Lyonnais and has a capacity of 59,186 seats.

Arsenal were drawn into Group C and you can see full details of that draw, and the other teams Arsenal face here.

Arsenal have played in the group stages since 2000/1 but last won the trophy in 2005/6. The Gunners have reached the quarter-finals 9 times and the semi-finals 5 times over the years but have got no further than the quarter finals since 2013/14. But, that was then and this is now. Our Gunners are on fire this season, and last, under Manager Jonas Eidevall. It will be very interesting to see Arsenal Women really achieving on the European Stage.

Lyon, on the other hand are a giant of this UWCL competition and are the current reigning champions, making their debut in the competion in 2008/9. Lyon will be favourites in Group C as well as to go on to win the final. Throughout the previous years they have won the cup no less than 8 times (five of those wins in the last 6 years alone!) They will certainly be a tough opponent for the Gunners to face in their very first group game of the 2022-23 UEFA WCL competion. Danielle van de Donk, joined Lyon last summer after making 142 appearances and scoring 45 goals for Arsenal. I´m sure there will be some hugs before and after the competition!.

Tickets for this fixture are now on sale here!

Arsenal received an allocation of tickets for all Arsenal fans to be able to sit together. Tickets are £17.60 (+£1.65 booking fee) and your ticket(s) will be emailed to you ahead of the fixture.

How many of our gooners are off to Lyon for what is sure to be an amazing clash?! The stadium looks ace!

Arsenal´s return leg against Lyon Women will be held on Thursday 15th December 2022, 20:00• at Emirates Stadium. You can purchase tickets here.

Michelle Maxwell

