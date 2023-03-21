Arsenal Women face tough in-form Bayerrn Munich “but we shouldn’t fear it.”

Arsenal women are back in action tonight in the women’s Champions League quarterfinal tie against Bayern Munich, after a well-deserved rest after the previous weekend when they beat Reading.

The Gunners should be fresher than their German opponents, who were in action last Saturday. But even so, coming out of Germany with a win won’t be easy. Bayern Munich are in a run of 14 winning games at home in the Bundesliga, scoring 53 times and only conceding 5, and will be supremely confident tonight.

They have also been imperious in their home in the Champions League, recording only one home defeat against PSG in their last 12 UCL matches at the Estadio FC Bayern Stadium, including impressive scalps from Chelsea, Lyon and Barcelona on the list.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is well aware of this, but he relishes the chance of his side upsetting the German powerhouse on their own turf. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, the Arsenal boss said , “Because they’re a good team. We’ve played against teams that have had great home records this year already in the Champions League. To be fair, Lyon and Juventus are two teams that have excellent home records in the Champions League, and we managed to draw in Turin and we won against Lyon. So we have respect for that, but we shouldn’t fear it.”

After seeing Arsenal beat Chelsea, who had gone 20 games unbeaten, to win the Continental Cup a few weeks ago, I believe this Arsenal team isn’t one you take lightly. They have it in them to upset the best of the best; Bayern shouldn’t take them lightly!

Michelle Maxwell

