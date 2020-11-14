Arsenal Women face tough test against Chelsea (Live on TV)

The Arsenal Women have been one of the top teams in the WSL for many many years and Joe Montemurro has assembed a star-studded side, but in the last few years there have been more challenges from other top class teams like Man United, Chelsea and Man City, and these are the 4 sides that are most likely to be fighting it out for the title.

Last week, our ladies lost their 100% record thanks to a late goal from Man United, and on Sunday they face an even bigger test when they take on the reigning Champions Chelsea, who beat us 4-1 in the Cup a couple of months ago.

But we had a lot of injuries that day, and with most of stars now recovered we are expecting a much better performance tomorrow, and with the men off on international duty, the match will be screened live on BTSport (at 2.30 UK time) so we can still get our fix of Arsenal football.

But Chelsea are certainly not going to be easy as we have only beaten them once in our last six meetings, but there is the makings of a very good game to come, and we certainly have the talent to beat our neighbours if we play our very best.

Vivienne Miedema has already scored 10 goals this season in 6 League games, breaking records regularly, fellow striker Caitlin Ford has 4, while midfielder Jill Roord has also contributed 6 in the 3 matches she has been fit for, so if they are all at there best we could have a lot to cheer about tomorrow…

COYG!