Arsenal Women fail against Chelsea – Can the Men do better?

We fall to beat Chelsea yet again!

After the international break for the women, they were back in action in a big semi-final against our title rivals Chelsea.

This time they were fighting for a spot in the FA Cup final, and having dominated the game and having many chances, it was Arsenal who were left disappointed in the end. A lack of clinical finishing from a strong line-up saw Chelsea walk away as 2-0 winners after poor defending ultimately cost us the game.

The semi-final was another chance for the women to get to a final to get their hands on a trophy, yet two goals in 11 second half minutes from Guro Reiten and Ji So-Yun took one more trophy away from the women at the hands of Emma Hayes and her team.

And so, it will be Chelsea who march on to the final to face Manchester City after they brushed West Ham aside 4-1. Making it a repeat of the FA WSL cup final which City won 3-1 and will be hoping for more of the same no doubt.

But all is not lost for the Arsenal and with away trips to Everton and West Ham and home ties against Aston Villa and Tottenham to come, our women will be turning their attentions to the last four games and they will no doubt be hoping that maximum points for them will also see Chelsea drop points as they have to face Tottenham twice and Manchester United and Birmingham City once before that final in May.

So, Arsenal will be hoping they can claim at least one title to their name this season after missing out on the FA Cup final and it will no doubt be bittersweet for Chelsea if they miss out on the WSL title but claim the FA Cup.

Seeing as we can’t have both I know which one I want..

Plus, here’s hoping the men get a better result against the same opponent and bring those smiles back to our faces at least for a while!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_