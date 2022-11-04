Arsenal Women fans – Have your say in the FA women’s football survey

Have your say in the FA women’s football survey By Michelle

The FA is carrying out audience research to better understand experiences, attitudes and behaviours in relation to domestic women’s professional or semi-professional football.

The survey explores all aspects of domestic women’s professional or semi-professional football, from following it in the news, to watching it on TV and attending matches in person.

At the end of the survey, there will be a prize draw for a chance to win one of three Amazon gift vouchers worth £50. If you would like to enter into the draw, you will be asked to agree to its terms and conditions as well as to re-confirm your email address. The closing date for entry into the prize draw is 11.59pm (UK) on 11th November 2022 and winners will be notified in the first week of December, by email.

I have just completed this survey. It did go on a bit but all in the good cause of understanding and moving forward women´s domestic football. I recommend you get settled with a cup of coffee and allow a good half hour…

Take part in the survey (https://survey.tolunastart.com/wix/4/p542020686374.aspx)

Nielsen will be handling the data collected in the survey but all answers to the survey will remain anonymous. All data that Nielsen shares back with its clients will be anonymised with the exception of the prize draw winners’ email addresses. Those wishing to take part in the prize draw will be asked to opt in and to accept the prize draw’s terms and conditions. Find out more about Nielsen’s privacy policy. (https://nielsenwebsurveys.com/ourweb/privacy/en/privacy.asp)

Good luck in the prize draw Gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….