Arsenal Women forward Stina Blackstenius 2022-23 Season in Review

Arsenal Women striker Stina Blackstenius 2022-23 Season in Review by Michelle

27 year old Swedish international Stina Blackstenius joined Arsenal Women in January 2022, from Swedish club BK Häcken, and has just finished her first full season for the club. Having played 39 times for our Gunners this season, Blackstenius has scored 18 goals.

I think there’s been a lot of pressure put on Blackstenius, particularly in the latter half of the season, with both Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema suffering season-ending ACL injuries before the winter break. Between them Beth & Viv scored 66% of Arsenal Women’s goals in the previous season, so their injuries left a big void..

I have to admit to having had reservations about Blackstenius being the one to fill the void left by Beth & Viv’s injuries but she did slowly win me over. I don’t think anyone can fault her effort or commitment but maybe a few more goals would have been nice..

2023 didn’t start in the best way for Blackstenius either, and by her own admission she was “ a little surprised ” in the January transfer window when she was rumoured to be moving to Manchester United in a swap deal for English international Alessia Russo! That must have knocked her confidence somewhat but she rallied and actually had a great second half to the season, in my opinion.

What are your thoughts on Blackstenius’ season?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….