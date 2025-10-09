Arsenal Women forward wins WSL Goal of the Month for September

Arsenal Women’s Olivia Smith has won the September Goal of the Month award for her stunning strike on Matchday 1. The Canadian international joined Arsenal in the summer after an impressive debut campaign in England last season. The talented forward briefly held the record for the most expensive player in the women’s game, with the Gunners paying £1 million to secure her services.

A debut to remember

Smith made her Arsenal debut against London City Lionesses at the start of September, and it didn’t take long for her to make an impact. After collecting the ball and beating a defender 35 yards from goal, she unleashed a fierce effort into the top corner to give Arsenal the lead. Goals from Chloe Kelly, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum sealed a 4-1 victory for the Gunners that day.

That sensational strike has now been named the WSL Goal of the Month for September, beating Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea) and Olivia Holdt (Tottenham Hotspur) to the award. It was a superb goal worthy of recognition, and it could easily be a contender for Goal of the Season come May.

Focus turns to ending a poor run

Smith has featured in every Arsenal game so far this campaign, with six appearances, but that debut wonder strike remains her only goal. She has one assist to her name, but the Gunners’ recent struggles have overshadowed her bright start. The defeat to OL Lyon took their winless run to four matches, the longest in their WSL era.

Renee Slegers and her squad will be desperate to turn things around when they face Brighton Women this weekend at the Emirates. Anything less than three points could seriously damage their WSL ambitions.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…