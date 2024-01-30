Arsenal Women get a winnable local derby draw in the Conti Cup Quarter final

Arsenal women draw London City Lionesses away in Conti Cup quarters.

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s squad have gone into the next stage of the Continental Cup as we look to face London City Lionesses in the quarter finals after finishing top of Group D. After a dominant display in the group round where we didn’t lose a single game, Arsenal will be looking to retain the cup from last season and add another trophy to our collection. We will be ready and raring to go for the big occasion.

We drew an away game to London City Lionesses who currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Women’s Championship after somewhat of a tough start to the season, but have since started to come into some decent form and on their day they can be a force to be reckoned with. London City also finished on top of their Group after beating out Crystal Palace, Lewes and Watford for top spot and won two out of their three games.

Arsenal will be looking to be at their best as we want to retain the Cup for another season and after such a good start to this year and the second half of the season. On paper we should be winning this easily, but it is the magic of the cup and anything can happen so we will still need to be at our very best. But after the 6-0 thumping of Reading our women should be full of confidence about moving forward and pushing for the semis and then onto the final.

Last season we got to lift the trophy after defeating rivals Chelsea 3-1 and managed to make sure Chelsea didn’t walk away with all three English trophies last season. As the title charge for the league heats up, this competition is also important and Eidevall and his Arsenal Women will be killing to walk away with the Cup again.

Dates for the game haven’t been confirmed yet but Arsenal have said that it will be on either the 7th or the 8th of February, so hopefully we get a massive following down as we make the short trip over to Princes Park in London.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you pleased with the draw?

Daisy Mae