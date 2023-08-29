Arsenal Women get big boost as Beth Mead insists she’s “waiting to play some minutes”

What a year it has been for the Arsenal star Beth Mead. This time last year she was winning every accolade as she helped Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses win the Women’s Euros, as well as being the top scorer and Player of the Tournament, but then early on in the new season she suffered an awful ACL injury and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

She narrowly missed out on being the FIFA Player of the Year, but won the BBC Sports Personality of the year, and despite her long-term injury, she was given a new improved contract by the Gunners in December.

It’s been a long time coming but now she feels she is getting closer to the end, as she told BBC Scotland’s Behind The Goals podcast: “Injury-wise, I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,”

“I’m back on the pitch now and waiting to play some minutes which will be brilliant.”

Beth is also ruing missing out on England’s rumn to the Final of the World Cup, but she is aiming to rejoin the international squad when they start their Nations League campaign against Scotland in around a month’s time near, being played near her hometown in Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. “In an ideal world I’d like to be involved, fingers crossed, if everything goes to plan,”

“It’s close to home and my old team, so it would be nice and fun for me.

“With ACL surgeries its sometimes not that easy, but I’m with the Arsenal team now, in and out a little bit with contact stuff.

“Strength-wise, I’m in the right place, but then if something is not quite right you’ve got to tick certain boxes which is the frustrating part. Physically, I feel ready to go, just little strength things will say different.”

The Gooner Women start their Champions League journey next week as well, and although Beth may not be able to play a full game, hopefully we can see her start her full recovery by “getting minutes” and be back to full fitness by the time we start our assault on the WSL once again.

Michelle Maxwell

