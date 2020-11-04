Arsenal women get positive injury news at last

Injury boosts for the women’s side could not have come at a better time!

Whether they will be given a game against London City Lionesses tonight or not will remain to be seen, but there is positive news on the injury front for our women with a near enough full squad.

It seems as though the international break came at a good time for our women. Reports on the Arsenal website have stated that half of our injured players are now back training with the squad and will hopefully be in the squad for the weekend’s game against Manchester United, if tonight comes just too short for them to get a run around.

Although we had eight players out injured, it hasn’t been too much of a bad run for our women, despite the 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the FA WSL Cup last month. Since then though the women have romped to wins in the Women’s Super League to maintain their 100% start to the campaign and to keep top spot in the league so far.

The four players that according to the website are “training with the squad on return from injury” are:

Jill Roord

Kim Little

Fran Stenson

Leonie Maier

This news is a timely boost for our women I am sure. Any player returning from injury is always a big boost and will only add more firepower and strength to our already talented and able squad.

With the news that Jill Roord is training upon her return from injury, can we be ready to see some more hat-tricks after her back to back hat-tricks in our first two league games before she got that unfortunate injury? It would be nice of course but if they continue to win and to get all three points then really, it does not matter who scores.

The only issue for Montemurro now, will be who he picks for each game if he has a whole squad to choose from. Not a bad problem to have hey Gooners? 😉

Shenel Osman