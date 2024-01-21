Arsenal Women get the job done against Everton, to keep pace with WSL title-challengers

AWFC vs Everton match report

Yesterday was a great day to be an Arsenal fan, with both our men’s and women’s teams bouncing back after a tough period of football. Our Arsenal Women started the game on fire and looked dominant throughout the match, walking away victorious for the first time this year, and bouncing back after their defeat to Spurs last year. Our women fought hard and walked away 2-1 winners. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

The game started off very much in Arsenal’s favour, with our women pushing hard and fast, seeing a lot of ball and creating chances early. It didn’t take long for our Arsenal Women to get themselves on the scoresheet after Pelova won the ball back in the middle of the pitch. Pelova passed the ball to Miedema who was closed down by two Everton defenders but the ball rolled back into the feet of Pelova, who squared the ball into the feet of Caitlin Foord who fired the ball into the back of the net, to put the Arsenal Women 1-0 in front after just 9 minutes played.

Arsenal continued to push and tried to get another goal, having a lot of the ball and a fair few chances but they were caught napping in the 24th minute when Karoline Olesen won the ball back for Everton and spotted the run of Katja Snoejis, who had caught Ilestedt and Wubben-Moy sleeping. Snoejis managed to make a great run through the middle of both our defenders onto the through ball, and fired the ball into the bottom right corner of the empty net, beating Zinsberger and putting Everton on equal terms.

But as usual, Arsenal Women put their heads down and went for it and it didn’t take much longer to get back in front, after a pin-point perfect ball towards the back post by Walti landed on the head of the eery reliable Beth Mead. Mead fired the ball into the back of the net to put our Arsenal Women back in front just before half time. A lovely ball into the box and a perfect finish from our on-form winger.

Coming out for the second half, Arsenal were a lot more cautious with the ball and played a bit more closed off but did create a lot of chances and were unlucky to not go a few up by the end of it. Everton locked up their defence and made it hard for Arsenal to break through and were pressing well in defence. Arsenal had most of the ball and a lot of the chances but weren’t able to get another into the net.

The game finished 2-1 after a hard fought victory from our Arsenal Women. We bounce back after a tough loss to Spurs late last year and start this year off exactly how we wanted, with a win. Our women have a game against Reading on Wednesday in the Conti Cup and will be looking for another win, as they defend their title, before they then turn their attentions to their WSL clash with Liverpool in their final January fixture.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

