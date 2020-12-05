Arsenal Women get triple boost ahead of crucial run of games

The Women need a win on Sunday as tough fixtures await!

As the women take on Birmingham in the first game back after the international break in the Women’s Super League this weekend, it is clear to see that the break was good for our ladies as we have a near fully fit squad and are only going to be missing three players.

Joe Montemurro will surely be happy to be welcoming back Jordan Nobbs, Lisa Evans and Steph Catley and with no further injury worries or scares from the international break, the only missing players are Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz who will all hopefully be back by the end of the year if not the beginning of the new calendar year.

Welcoming back Nobbs is of course a big boost for our women. Not that we are a one woman team but a bit like Mesut Ozil, Jordan creates and has an eye for a pass, occasionally scoring a sublime goal or two, something which the women have also been lacking as before the break they lost to Manchester United and unluckily drew with Chelsea, as they couldn’t hold on for the 1-0 win.

And having a near fully fit squad is always a good sign because it means competition for places is going to be rife, meaning that there is also going to be a selection headache for Montemurro. But all of those issues are healthy and can only prove to be a positive thing for the women where they will no doubt go out and prove why they deserve their place in the first team.

Arsenal no doubt need a win on Sunday to keep that pressure on top placed Manchester United, it will also help moving forward as their next two fixtures in the WSL after Sunday’s game are against Manchester City and Everton who sit in fifth and fourth and only four points separate City and Arsenal.

So good luck to the women on Sunday, here’s hoping it’s a double win for both our men and women to give us all something to smile about. Hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman