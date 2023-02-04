Arsenal Women goalkeeper Fran Stenson “delighted” to join Sheffield United on loan by Michelle

Arsenal Women boss Eidevall’s goalkeepers have been the talk of the town in this transfer window, with rumours that Zinsberger may be moving on as her Arsenal contract is up in summer (though she has the option to extend), the arrival of Canadian international goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, American goalkeeper Marckese’s lack of playing time, then Birmingham announcing that that 21-year-old former England youth international goalkeeper Fran Stenson has been recalled from her season-long loan by her parent club Arsenal.

It has now been confirmed that Fran Stenson was recalled from Birmingham but has since been signed on loan to Sheffield United for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, with Stenson saying “I’m delighted to be here. The girls have got a lot to prove in the rest of the season and hopefully I

have some impact in that and hopefully we can move up the table.

“Everyone’s been great, they’re a really nice group of girls. They’ve been so welcoming and I can’t wait to get started now. I want to make an impact and show what I can do.”

Sheffield United‘s Interim head coach Luke Turner is pleased to secure Stenson, saying: “We’ve tracked Fran for a while and is a signing we wanted to make to add to the competition for places in the goalkeeping department.

“She’s a young, hungry goalkeeper who has some fantastic attributes and a player who has a very bright future in the game.”

So the Arsenal squad remain at 3 goalkeepers in the first team squad, for the time being. Zinsberger’s contract runs out in early summer and we understand that she is reviewing her options with her fiancee and family, so watch this space on that one..

Michelle Maxwell

