Arsenal Women going for third time lucky in the Conti Cup final against Chelsea today

Arsenal’s women haven’t been at their finest in 2023. Their inefficiency in front of goal without Viviene Miedema and Beth Mead and their failure to acquire a top goal source in the winter have resulted in them losing or drawing games they ought to have won.

Even so, there is still hope in their game today because things could alter this afternoon and once the goals return they can defeat Chelsea and reshape their season by winning the Continental Cup.

In 2023, Jonas Eidevall has seen his team dominate Chelsea twice, once in the league when they drew 1-1 and once in the FA Cup when Chelsea, through sheer luck, defeated them 2-0 despite being second best, but he now believes the third time his team meets Chelsea will result in jubilation and celebration for his side.

Many people consider Arsenal to be the weaker team in the Continental Cup Final, but Jonas thinks they can win despite the pressure he and his girls are under. He argues via Arsenal.com, “Of course we feel pressure; it means a lot to us, and we care a lot about what we do, and with that comes pressure. We want to play as well as possible and win the trophy, so of course I feel that pressure, but that’s a part of being a manager in these games.

“For me and the team, we want to win things; we want to lift the trophy. What we can control is how we go about it. How we are behaving, what our mindset is and that is where we need to put our focus. If we do that, we have a very good chance of winning a trophy this week.”

Football is a game of chances, and until after the 90th minute, anyone can walk away with the continental cup. Chelsea may be stronger on paper, but that is nothing in a game of chances. Even the strongest sides can be toppled, as seen in history. Arsenal can beat Chelsea, believe that.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

