Arsenal Women going head to head in upcoming UEFA Women's World Cup play-offs

The ties for the World Cup play-offs are being played over the next 2 weeks. The Round 1 play-offs take place on 6th October and Round 2 on 11th October 2023. These play-offs will decide which teams will take the two finals spots and one berth in the intercontinental play-offs as detailed in my previous article.

5 Arsenal Women will be working hard to secure their National teams qualification into the 2023 Women´s World Cup competition proper.

Round 1 (6th October) SCOTLAND V AUSTRIA

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie will be in action with Scotland in Round 1 on 6th October against Austria. Scotland qualified through to the group stages in the last world cup competition in 2019, but didn´t progress past the group stages.

Arsenal Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and defender Laura Wienroither will be playing for Austria. Austria are hoping to secure their World Cup debut through these play-offs, having never previously qualified for the competition.

Scotland have won every previous meeting against Austria, with the two sides last playing in 2017 in the Cyprus Cup, where goals from Jane Ross, Lisa Evans and current SWNT assistant coach Leanne Ross secured a 3-1 victory.

This play-off will be held at Hampden Park in Glasgow and will decide which team goes through to play in Round 2 against the Republic of Ireland.

Other European teams in play-offs on 6th October are:

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal vs Belgium

Round 2 (11th October) SCOTLAND / AUSTRIA V REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

This game will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, if Scotland beat Austria in Round 1. Or it will alternatively be played in Austria if they win in Round 1. Either way, the game will decide which team may go through to the group stages of the competition.

Arsenal forward and Republic of Ireland Captain Katie McCabe will be hoping to secure her team debut in the competition, the Republic of Ireland received a bye into Round 2 of the play-offs.

Both nations are currently ranked above Ireland in the FIFA world rankings, with Ireland in 26th place below Austria (20) and Scotland (23). So this will an interesting game to watch our Arsenal Women go head to head in for the sake of their

Round 2 (11th October) SWITZERLAND V WALES / BOSNIA and HERZEGOVINA

Arsenal Defender Noelle Maritz will be hoping to help secure her national teams place in the 2023 World Cup. Switzerland have previously qualified for the competition, but some 7 years ago back in 2015.

Switzerland are ranked 21st with Wales below in 30th, while Bosnia & Herzegovina are down in 63rd in the FIFA world rankings.

Portugal / Belgium vs Iceland will also be in the play-offs on 11th October.

All play-offs level after 90 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.

From the three final winners, the two highest seeded teams will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. will qualify for the finals from 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

The third seeded side will be entered into an Inter-Confederation Play-Off, which will take place in New Zealand in February 2023.

Wishing our Arsenal Women the very best of luck in helping to secure their countries places at the 2023 UEFA Women´s World Cup!

Michelle Maxwell

