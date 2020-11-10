Arsenal Women had a bad weekend as well as the men

Our women lose their 100% unbeaten start!

I guess this weekend just wasn’t meant to be a successful one for either of our teams! And I just hate it when that happens!

The Arsenal women fell to their first defeat of their WSL campaign, losing their 100% unbeaten start in what seems like it could be a very successful season for them if they remain consistent after their recent loss.

Maybe the weather played a part in the loss, but it was clear to see that the Arsenal women who stepped out onto the pitch on Sunday afternoon just were not there mentally or physically. Pretty much like the men did in their game in the evening as well.

The women were poor, disconnected, and they looked like they just didn’t want to win or play either. They managed to get to half time on 0-0 but from performances we are normally used to with our women this was something very different and very unusual. There was no intensity and no pressure or desire to want to win the ball and push forward. Although they had some good spells it was not enough to trouble Manchester United.

Miedema for all her threat, was quiet and maybe the cup game during the week also took its toll. But after Montemurro opted to go for Fran Stenson in goal during the week, who kept a clean sheet, he changed things up in goal for the League game where he put Zinsberger back in and yet again she failed to keep a clean sheet.

Every team will have an off day there is not doubt about that, but I am sure Arsenal will try to quickly bounce back after their first loss and get back to winning ways sooner rather than later otherwise it could really be a quick descent down the table, with other teams around them getting the wins they need!

Shenel Osman